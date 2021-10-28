Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $228.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.