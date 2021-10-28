Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

