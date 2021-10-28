Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 200

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 195 to SEK 200 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Danske downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.33.

SWDBY opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

