Swingby Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and $542,402.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,844,157 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

