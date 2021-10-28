Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €120.15 ($141.35) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.