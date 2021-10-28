Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

