Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,295,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,772,000 after buying an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.