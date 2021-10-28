Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTWO. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.30.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

