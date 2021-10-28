Tap (XTP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,913.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Tap has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $524,409.91 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

