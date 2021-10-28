Targa Resources (TRGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $57.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

