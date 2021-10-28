TD Securities Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

