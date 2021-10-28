TD Securities Lowers West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) to Buy

TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$110.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

