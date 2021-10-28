Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in October

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.47. Teijin has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.