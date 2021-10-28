Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY opened at $207.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $149.70 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

