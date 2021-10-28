Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telstra in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.