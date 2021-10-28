Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

