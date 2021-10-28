Tendies Price Tops $0.0344 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $258,211.28 and $52,250.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00208553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00098655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

