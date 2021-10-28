Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $13.07 on Monday. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

