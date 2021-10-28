Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. Terex also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of TEX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. 1,093,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

