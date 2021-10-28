TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Announces Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TESSCO Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 374,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

