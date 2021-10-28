Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Down 6%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 199,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,691,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

