Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

