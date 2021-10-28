Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Short Interest Update

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAWNF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Thai Airways International Public has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

