Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Up 3%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). 682,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 514,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tharisa from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.46. The company has a market capitalization of £373.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.