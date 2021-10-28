The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 303,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.