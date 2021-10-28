The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $207.83. The company had a trading volume of 467,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.28. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

