The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.19. 160,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average of $231.28.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

