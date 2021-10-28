The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nigel J. Murtagh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

