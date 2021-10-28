The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

