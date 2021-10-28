The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.68 Million

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $688.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.40 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 91,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $6.93 on Thursday, reaching $76.18. 1,024,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

