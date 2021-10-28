The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $326.77. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

