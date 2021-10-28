The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear has also secured a leadership position in electric mobility through developing tires that will help them transform its portfolio to more energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Further, Goodyear regularly rolls out innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive in the market. The company is on track with restructuring efforts in the United States and Germany that are expected to boost prospects. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 22,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,463. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

