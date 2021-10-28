The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Hershey has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.