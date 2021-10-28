The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.
The Hershey has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Hershey has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
