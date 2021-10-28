The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.