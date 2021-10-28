The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $315.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $423,852.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

