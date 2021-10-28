The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

