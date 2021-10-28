The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

