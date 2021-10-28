The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $78.75, but opened at $76.71. The Lovesac shares last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 8,213 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,308 shares of company stock valued at $16,660,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

