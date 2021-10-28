The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,851 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

