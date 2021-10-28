The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at $2,855,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

