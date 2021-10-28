The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $248,000 Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVE were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

