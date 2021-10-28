The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $255,000 Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,202,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFLY stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

