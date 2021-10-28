The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,255,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

