The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $217.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

