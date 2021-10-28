The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $15,712.50 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $15,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,037.50.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08.

On Friday, August 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 926,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 185.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

