The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $321.67.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,728 shares of company stock worth $11,430,538 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

