The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.750-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.75-$1.95 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

