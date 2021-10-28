The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 122,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.