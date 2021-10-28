The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post sales of $283.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.80 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 76,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

