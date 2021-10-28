The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,462. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

